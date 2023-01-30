Connect with us

President Ruto Identifies Influential Individuals Funding Raila’s Rallies Sends Them a Stern Warning

President William Ruto

 President William Ruto has come out guns blazing, warning individuals behind the Azimio weekly demonstration dubbed ‘No Handshake.’

Speaking in Mombasa on Tuesday, where he opened the 16th Africa Prosecutors’ Association (APA) Conference, The Head of State claimed that Raila’s Azimio rallies were being sponsored by powerful businessmen trying to evade paying taxes.

The President rubbished claims by the opposition that he has captured the criminal justice system to have graft cases against allies withdrawn.

The opposition led by Raila Odinga has accused Ruto of putting the Director of Public Prosecutions office under pressure to drop corruption-related charges against his close associates.

However, the President fired back at the Azimio-led opposition affirming his commitment to allowing the ODPP to work independently without any political pressure

The President further affirmed the government’s support for the Criminal Justice system.

Ruto assured that the government would not in any way interfere with the operations of the criminal justice system.

‘I have given my commitment and that of the government of Kenya to support the Criminal Justice System and to ensure it’s not weaponised for political reasons. Every citizen irrespective of their political affiliation is entitled to fair treatment by all public institutions. It’s the least any citizen can expect from the government,” he said

 

