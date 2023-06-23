President Ruto is The Most Eloquent, Greatest Orator We Have – Duale 

Defence Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale has lauded President William Ruto after his speech at the Eiffel Tower, in Paris, France, where he addressed the Global Citizen Concert.

Duale in a statement on Friday June 23 described President Ruto as the most eloquent, greatest orator the country has ever had.

“Inflaming the audience under the historical structure of the Eiffel Tower, Paris, France, with his magical words and superb presentation, President William Ruto is probably the most eloquent, greatest orator we have had at the pinnacle of power,” said Duale.

The Defence CS added that Ruto’s move to use the global forum to explain his campaign for the ‘Going Green Movement’ made him more Presidential.

“Ahead of the Africa Climate Summit scheduled for September 2023 and advancing the Kenya Kwanza agenda on Environmental Conservation and Climate Issues, with a moving speech, the President took to a global forum, his campaign for the ‘Going Green Movement’ and extended invitations to the aforementioned event. This here is Presidential,” Duale added.

President Ruto on Thursday delivered a powerful speech that was met with enthusiasm and cheers among the group that had gathered to listen to him.

The group clapped for President Ruto in every statement he made.

The Head of State’s speech was centered on Climate Change where he pushed for the need to channel resources and efforts towards addressing the crisis.

“I see the solutions and the future. It requires solidarity, strength, and equity and when I see you I see a great future. We have the necessary technology. We have it in our power to make it right,” Ruto said.

“One that does not pit the West against the East, or the North against the South. We want one that is fair. This is about our people.”

