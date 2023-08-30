Connect with us

Politics

President Ruto Issues Directive After KPLC’s Nationwide Blackout

By

Published

President William Ruto has directed a review of the power distribution system in the country following last week’s nationwide blackout. 

The Head of State issued the directive during a Cabinet Meeting on Tuesday at Kakamega State Lodge. 

The Kenya Kwanza Cabinet also regretted the power outage that led to the shutdown of Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA). 

“Cabinet regretted the total electrical grid outage that led to a nationwide blackout on Saturday last week. Cabinet consequently directed the review of the power distribution system in the country, to ensure that the unfortunate occurrence shall not recur,” the statement read in part.

The Cabinet was also updated on the 2023/24 placement cycle for University/Higher Education Learning Students and the attendant roll-out of the new funding model.

“Cabinet waived the requirement for national identity cards for students who have not attained the age of 18, and further directed the Ministry of Education, jointly with all stakeholders, to fast-track access to scholarships for all eligible students,” the Cabinet stated.

The cabinet also sanctioned the expedited implementation of the Warehouse Receipting System. Additionally, and in keeping with the imperative to realize Food Security.

The cabinet authorized the operationalization of the newly promulgated Strategic Food Reserve Regulations, 2023.

To ensure that no farmer is left behind, Cabinet additionally ratified the ongoing registration of farmers, and called on all farmers who had not been enumerated under the first wave to register at their earliest opportunity so as to benefit from this seminal State Programme.

The Cabinet further considered and approved the Primary Health Care Bill, 2023, Digital Health Bill, 2023, Facility Improvement Financing Bill, 2023; and Social Health Insurance Bill, 2023.

