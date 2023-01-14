President Ruto Lauds Governor Ayacko For Agreeing To Work With Him, Sends a Message

President William Ruto on Friday, held a meeting with Migori Governor Ochillo Ayacko and Kisumu Governor Anyang Nyong’o at the Kisumu State Lodge.

Taking to his Twitter account after the meetings, President Ruto lauded the leaders for agreeing to work with his government.

“We thank Governor Ochilo Ayacko and other leaders for choosing to work with the national government to advance these crucial sectors. This is the spirit of devolution,” Ruto stated.

“Fishing, infrastructure, mining and agriculture are essential elements of empowerment for Migori County, its economy and the people,” he added.

In a separate meeting Governor Nyong’o the Head of State pledged to develop the Kisumu Port.

“We are committed to exploiting the full potential of the Kisumu Port that stands to change the economic fortunes of the East African region,” He stated.

The President is traversing the Luo Nyanza region to launch development projects.

Ruto landed in Homa Bay on Friday where he was received by governor Gladys Wanga and other leaders.

He launched the first phase of the affordable housing construction project in Homa Bay, commissioned the newly constructed Homa Bay Municipal market and officially opened an administration and lecture hall block at Tom Mboya University.

The Head of State promised the region a bag of goodies and pledged to complete projects initiated by his predecessor Uhuru Kenyatta including constructing a new pier and a fish processing plant.

More than 19 ODM elected leaders from the region, led by the governors Wanga and Ochilo Ayacko (Migori) were in the president’s convoy.

Others include, Homa Bay Senator Moses Kajwang’, MPs Jared Okello (Nyando MP), Walter Owino (Awendo), Paul Abuor (Rongo), Mark Nyamita (Uriri), Adipo Okuome (Karachuonyo), Eve Obara (Kabondo Kasipul), Lilian Gogo (Rangwe) and Migori Woman Representative, Fatuma Mohamed.

