Politics

President Ruto Locks Out 2 Cabinet Secretaries From State House Event 

By

Published

rutoiiii

President William Ruto

President William Ruto on Tuesday August 1 locked out Interior CS Kithure Kindiki and his Trade counterpart Moses Kuria after they arrived late to the performance contracts signing event at State House, Nairobi.

Speaking during the event, Ruto dismissed the claims by the CSs that they were held up in a jam. 

The Head of State directed them to write an explanation letter to him over the matter. 

If you cannot keep time with your employer, you have basically dismissed yourself. For those who came late who are members of the Executive, I will be expecting a written explanation and it should not include matters of traffic, on why they do not take these performance contracts seriously because if you don’t take this matter seriously, it means we don’t take the contract with Kenyans on performance seriously,” Ruto stated.

The President at the same time warned some of his Cabinet Secretaries saying they know little about their dockets adding that it’s embarrassing to the nation

“People here do not want to read. If I know more than you about what is in your Ministry, then you should not be part of this. Why are you a Cabinet Secretary if you don’t understand your job,” he wondered. 

Speaking at the event, Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua warned CSs of taking advantage of their closeness to the President and sleep on their roles.

“This is a sad day. I don’t understand why a Cabinet Secretary would arrive late for a function that is being presided over by the Head of State. What we have witnessed today must come to an end. It doesn’t matter whether the President was your friend during political campaigns,” Gachagua warned.

Also Read: CS Moses Kuria’s Message To Ruto, Raila After Agreeing Fresh Talks 

