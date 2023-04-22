President Ruto Made Uhuru To Freeze in Fear Before 2022 Elections – Ole Kanchory

Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga’s August 2022 chief agent Saitabao Ole Kanchory has claimed that retired President Uhuru Kenyatta feared his successor President William Ruto months before the 2022 general elections.

Kanchory in his book Why Baba Is Not The 5th Claimed that Uhuru often froze in fear of his deputy.

“For some undisclosed reasons, Uhuru Kenyatta – even as the President literally feared William Ruto. I am talking about real fear the kind that causes one to freeze, or flee. Uhuru froze,” Kanchory claimed.

He described President Ruto as a methodical schemer that Uhuru could not match.

“Fear is a debilitating and paralysing force. This is why fear not is emphasised more than anything else in the Bible,” he stated.

According to Kanchory, Uhuru controlled a ” Shallow state” not the “deep state” which was in the hands of Ruto.

“Amid the talk of the deep state and the system, we forgot that if one existed and it did, there must also be a shallow state that any system can fail or break.

“All in all, Baba’s plan to win the elections fair and square, was a gravely flawed plan considering he had tried this plan four times before and it didn’t work,” said Kanchory.

President Ruto had walked together with Uhuru since 2013 wheny they were elected but fell out in 2018 after Uhuru entered into a handshake with Raila.

This pushed Ruto to leave the Jubilee Party, forming the UDA Party and recruiting new lieutenants including politicians who felt sidelined within the then-ruling Jubilee Party’s fold.

Uhuru even openly campaigned for Raila ahead of the 2022 general elections and cautioned Kenyans against voting for Ruto.

