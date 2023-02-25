Connect with us

Politics

President Ruto Makes Fresh Appointments Sends Uhuru’s Men Home

By

Published

20230217 104831

File image of President William Ruto.

President William Ruto made yet another set of appointments in parastatals. 

In a gazette notice released on Friday February 24,President Ruto sent retired President Uhuru Kenyatta’s men home and replaced them with his allies. 

Former Member of Parliament Sylvanus Maritim who lost to Benjamin Lang’at during the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) nominations has been appointed as a non-executive chairperson of the Information and Communications Technology Authority for a period of three years. 

He will replace Prof Fredrick Owino whose appointment was revoked by the Head of State. 

President Ruto appointed Ugas Mohamed as the new Capital Markets Authority board chairperson replacing Nick Nesbitt. 

He also revoked  the appointments of John Kipkosgei Birech, Freshia Mugo Waweru, Mark Bichachi, Eli Kamau and Peter Mungai as members of the Capital Markets Authority board.

“The appointments of John Kipkosgei, Freshia Mugo, Mark Bichachi, Eli Kamau and Peter Mungai are revoked,” the notice reads

They were replaced by Natasha Awuor Aduwo, Elena Natalia Pellegrini, Meshack Moses Kiprono, Gibson Kimani Maina and Michael Bowen.

The Head of State also appointed Muyumba Simmon Indimuli as the Secretary of the State Corporations Advisory Committee (SCAC) replacing Wanjiku Wakogi. 

Wanjiku was however appointed to be a member of the technical committee – the second tier of the Presidential Task Force. 

William Ruto 2 3

Since assuming power, President Ruto has reorganized the government by selecting individuals who he thinks will support the realization of his plans for the nation.

Ruto has been appointing individuals to various boards of key parastatals while sacking the appointees of his predecessor Uhuru Kenyatta. 

Also Read: Powerful Uhuru Ally President William Ruto Has Secretly Retained At State House

