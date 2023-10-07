Connect with us

Politics

President Ruto Makes Fresh Appointments To Government

President William Ruto has yet again made fresh appointments to his government

In a gazette notice on Friday, October 6 Ruto appointed Prof. Collins Odote Oloo as the new Non-Executive Chairperson of the Council of Legal Education for a period of three years.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by section 4 (5) (a) of the Legal Education Act, I, William Samoei Ruto, President of the Republic of Kenya and Commander-in-Chief of the Defence Forces, appoint Collins Odote Oloo (Prof.) to be the Non-Executive Chairperson of the Council of Legal Education, for a period of three (3) years, with effect from the 6th October, 2023. Gazette Notice No. 10622 of 2021 is revoked,” the notice read.

The Head of State also re-constituted the Advisory Committee on the Power of Mercy, appointing 7 new members.

They include; Dr. Lorna Mutoro Mumelo, Patrick Musau Musila, John Kutswa Olaka, Dr. Edward Kibiwott Boor, Rev. Humpton Rogers Namu, Bishar Maalim Abdullahi, and Jane Wanjiru Kuria.

The seven new members will serve on the committee for a period of five years with effect from the 5th of October 2023.

In other appointments, Treasury Cabinet Secretary Njuguna Ndung’u has appointed former Kisumu West Member of Parliament Olago Aluoch as the Chairperson of the National Government Constituencies Development Fund (NG-CDF) Board.

The former lawmaker will serve in the position for a period of three years.

CS Ndung’u also appointed Janet Teiyaa and Masitsa Naomi Shiyonga to serve in the NG-CDF board with Aluoch for the same period.

The Treasury CS further appointed Paul Mwiti Mucheke as a member of the Kenya Trade Network Agency Board.

