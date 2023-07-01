President Ruto Makes New Appointments To Government Agencies

President William Ruto has yet again made new appointments to various state corporations and agencies.

In a gazette notice on Friday, June 30, President Ruto appointed Fecility Nkirote Biriri as the chairperson of the Warehouse Receipt System Council.

She will serve in the position for a period of three years.

“In Exercise of the powers conferred by section 3 (3) (a) of the Warehouse Receipt System Act, I, William Samoei Ruto, President of the Republic of Kenya and Commander-in-Chief of the Defence Forces, appoint— Felicity Nkirote Biriri to be the Chairperson of the Warehouse Receipt System Council, for a period of three (3) years, with effect from the 30th June, 2023,” read the notice.

Ruto appointed Brigadier (Rtd) Richard Mbithi as the chairperson of the Board of Directors of the East African Portland Cement Company Limited for a period of three years. He will replace Edwin Kinyua whose appointment has been revoked.

Joseph Ntoeruaki has been appointed as the chairperson of the Board of Directors of the Kenya Plant Health Inspectorate Service. Ntoeruaki will serve in the position for a period of three years, with effect from June 30, 2023.

President Ruto further appointed Geoffrey Rukuja (Dr.), Anthony Mwangi Githinji and Cate Wanjirah Mbogoh as members of the Board of Directors of Tana Water Works Development Agency, with effect from the 30th June, 2023 up to the 4th July, 2025.

They will replace Joseph Gichohi, Patrick Nyoike Njehia and Winnie Mwai whose appointments were revoked in the same notice.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by section 7 (3) of the State Corporations Act, I, William Samoei Ruto, President of the Republic of Kenya and Commander-in-Chief of the Defence Forces, appoint— Geoffrey Rukuja (Dr.), Anthony Mwangi Githinji, Cate Wanjirah Mbogoh, as members of the Board of Directors of Tana Water Works Development Agency, with effect from the 30th June, 2023 up to the 4th July, 2025. The appointments of Joseph Gichohi, Patrick Nyoike Njehia and Winnie Mwai are revoked,” the notice stated.

