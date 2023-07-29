President Ruto Makes New Changes To Government, Fires Uhuru’s Last Standing Appointees

President William Ruto has yet again made new appointments to his Kenya Kwanza government and revoked the appointments of retired President Uhuru Kenyatta’s men.

In a gazette notice on Friday July 28, President Ruto appointed Engineer Simon N. Nganga, Hassan Ahamednur Baricha, Jared Mekenye Ongwae and Lydia Boke Marwa as members of the Board of Directors of the Water Resources Authority.

The four will serve in the authority for a period of three years effective Friday, July 28, 2023.

Ruto in the same notice revoked the appointments of Bernard K. Njoroge, Stephen Oluoch, George Wambugu and John Thuku from the Water Resources Authority. They were appointed during the Jubilee administration under former President Uhuru Kenyatta.

President Ruto at the same time appointed Lucy Waruingi as the chairperson of the Wildlife Conservation Trust Fund governing board. Waruingi will serve for three years, effective Wednesday, July 26.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by section 23 (2) (a) of the Wildlife Conservation and Management Act, I, William Samoei Ruto, President of the Republic of Kenya and Commander-in-Chief of the Defence Forces, appoint Lucy Waruingi to be the Chairperson of the Governing Board of the Wildlife Conservation Trust Fund,” the Gazette Notice read.

In other appointments. Transport CS Kipochumba Murkomen named Anna Robai Makawa, Dominic Kipkoech Koskei and Annastacia Mumbua Musyimi as members of the Board of Directors of the Nairobi Metropolitan Area Transport Authority, for a period of three years.

Health CS Susan Nakhumicha appointed professor Josepaht Mulima to be Chairperson of the Board of Directors of the Kenya Institute of Primate Research, for a period of four years.

