President Ruto Makes New Parastatal Appointmemts

President William Ruto has made new appointments to his government.

In a gazette notice on Friday April 28, Ruto appointed former Kuresoi MP Moses Cheboi as the Chairperson of the Advocates Complaints Commission.

The former National Assembly deputy speaker will serve for a period of three (3) years, with effect from the 27th April, 2023.

“I, William Samoei Ruto, President of the Republic of Kenya and Commander-in-Chief of the Defence Forces, appoint Moses K. Cheboi to be the Chairperson of the Advocates Complaints Commission, for three, effective 27th April 2023,” the notice reads.

Cheboi lost the immediate Kuresoi North parliamentary seat during the 2022 general election to Alfred Mutai.

Mutai was formerly a Member of the Nakuru County Assembly (MCA). He represented Sirikwa ward from 2017 to 2022.

At the same time President Ruto has appointed Joseph Gitonga Limbine to be the Chairperson of the Board of the Nyayo Tea Zones Development Corporation.

He will serve in the position for a period of three (3) years with effect from the 27th of April 2023. The Head of State revoked Gazette Notice No. 8005 of 2022 which had named Elizabeth Pantoren as the chair of the corporation.

In other changes President Ruto appointed Peter Ereri Nyaga, Collins Odote Oloo (Prof.), Mueni Kalola (Ms.) and Patrick Maina Muriuki to be Commissioners of the Advocates Complaints Commission. They will serve for a period of three years.

