Politics

President Ruto Makes New State Appointments

File image of President William Ruto.

President William Ruto has appointed former Kajiado Governor David Nkedianye as the chairperson of the Wildlife Research and Training Institute.

According to a gazette notice dated Friday June 2, Nkedianye will serve in the position for a period of three years. 

“In exercise of the powers conferred by section 53(1)(a) of the Wildlife Conservation and Management Act, I, William Ruto appoint David Nkedianye to be the chairperson of the Wildlife Research and Training Institute, for a period of three years, with effect from the 31st May 2023,” the notice read. 

The Head of State at the same time appointed Former Gilgil Member of Parliament Samuel Nderitu as the chairman of the Central Rift valley water works development authority.

Nderitu will serve in the position until April 8, 2024.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by section 7 (3) of the State Corporations Act, I, William Samoei Ruto, President of the Republic of Kenya and Commander-in-Chief of the Defence Forces, appoint— Samuel Mathenge Nderitu — Chairperson,” the notice read in part. 

Ruto revoked the appointments of Boniface Kamanga Muhia, Julius Kamau Muthanwa and Cynthia Jerotich Kipchillat. 

Letulal Ole Masikonde and Daniel Tuitoek have been named to replace the duo.

In other appointments, Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu has appointed Kennedy Ole Kerei as the chairperson of the Maasai Mara University council and Agnes Busienei as a member of the council.

Water CS Alice Wahome appointed former Lake Basin Development Authority board chairman Odoyo Owidi as the new chairperson of the Lake Victoria South Water Works Development Agency.

He will serve in the role for three years.

