Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

President Ruto Makes New State Appointments

By

Published

FB IMG 1684062044360

File image of President Ruto

President William Ruto has made new state appointments to his government.

In gazette notice dated May 18, President Ruto appointed Gilbert Maluki to be the Chairperson of the National Irrigation Authority Board, for a period of three years. He will replace Eng. Joshua Toro, whose appointment has been revoked.

John Imoite has been appointed the Chairperson of the Board of Directors of Lake Victoria North Works Development Agency. His appointment is with effect from May 19, 2023, up to August 16, 2023.

The Head of State also named Petronilla Were and Abraham Cheruiyot as members of the Board of Directors of Lake Victoria North Water Works Development Agency.

The appointments take effect from May 19, 2023, up to October 5, 2024. 

Kelvin Lunani has been appointed as the Chairperson of the Kenya Yearbook Editorial Board, for a period of three years, with effect from May 19, 2023.

Ruto also appointed Butichi Khamisi and Daniel O. Achach as members of the Board of Directors of Lake Victoria North Water Works Development Agency. They will serve from May 19, 2023, to July 4, 2023.

In other appointments former EALA MP Simon Mbugua has been appointed by Treasury CS Njuguna Ndung’u as the new Chairperson of the Policyholders Compensation Fund.

CS Ndung’u also appointed Tiberious Shikuku as a new member of the Policyholders Compensation Fund Board of Directors. 

“Their appointments are for a period of three years with effect from May 19,” Ndung’u said.

Environment CS Soipan Tuya has also appointed Elisha Busienei and Michael Waititu Maina as members of the Kenya Water Towers Agency Board. They will also serve for three years.

Also Read: Former CS Rashid Echesa Lands Plum Job in President Ruto’s Government

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019