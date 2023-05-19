President Ruto Makes New State Appointments

President William Ruto has made new state appointments to his government.

In gazette notice dated May 18, President Ruto appointed Gilbert Maluki to be the Chairperson of the National Irrigation Authority Board, for a period of three years. He will replace Eng. Joshua Toro, whose appointment has been revoked.

John Imoite has been appointed the Chairperson of the Board of Directors of Lake Victoria North Works Development Agency. His appointment is with effect from May 19, 2023, up to August 16, 2023.

The Head of State also named Petronilla Were and Abraham Cheruiyot as members of the Board of Directors of Lake Victoria North Water Works Development Agency.

The appointments take effect from May 19, 2023, up to October 5, 2024.

Kelvin Lunani has been appointed as the Chairperson of the Kenya Yearbook Editorial Board, for a period of three years, with effect from May 19, 2023.

Ruto also appointed Butichi Khamisi and Daniel O. Achach as members of the Board of Directors of Lake Victoria North Water Works Development Agency. They will serve from May 19, 2023, to July 4, 2023.

In other appointments former EALA MP Simon Mbugua has been appointed by Treasury CS Njuguna Ndung’u as the new Chairperson of the Policyholders Compensation Fund.

CS Ndung’u also appointed Tiberious Shikuku as a new member of the Policyholders Compensation Fund Board of Directors.

“Their appointments are for a period of three years with effect from May 19,” Ndung’u said.

Environment CS Soipan Tuya has also appointed Elisha Busienei and Michael Waititu Maina as members of the Kenya Water Towers Agency Board. They will also serve for three years.

