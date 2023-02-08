Connect with us

President Ruto Meets Jubilee MPs For A Second Time in 2 Weeks 

President William Ruto on Wednesday held a meeting with Jubilee Party elected members of parliament for a second time in 2 weeks. 

According to sources the Head of State met with Jubilee 30 MPs led by Sabina Chege, Margret Kamar and Adan Keynan. 

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua was also in the meeting. 

The lawmakers committed to work with the Kenya Kwanza government and abandoning the revolution agenda by opposition leader Raila Odinga.

“We don’t want to feel left out in your government so we kindly request you to include us in your development plans,” Sabina Chege said.

Her remarks were echoed by Eldas MP Adan Keynan who asserted that they will join hands to support President Ruto’s administration.

“We want to be part of this government having been together before the last elections,” he stated.

The MPs had on January 23 met with President Ruto and Gachagua at State House. 

The action of the Jubilee politicians is perceived as an act of defiance against the position taken by the Azimio la Umoja coalition, in which the Azimio leadership should direct all actions.

Despite the fact that they have not officially joined the Kenya Kwanza Alliance, the leaders will continue to skip Raila Odinga’s countrywide protest rallies and instead focus on the government agenda.

The meeting also comes just a day after a section of ODM legislators pledged to support President William Ruto after a meeting in State House.

The MPs who attended the meeting include; Kisumu Senator Tom Ojienda, MPs Phelix Odiwuor (Langata), Mark Nyamita (Uriri), Caroli Omondi (Suba South), Gideon Ochanda (Bondo), Elisha Odhiambo (Gem), Paul Abuor (Rongo),  Walter Owino (Awendo) and independent MP Shakeel Shabir (Kisumu East).

Also Read: Inside Jubilee MPs’ Plan to Kick Out Jeremiah Kioni and David Murathe

