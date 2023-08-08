Connect with us

Politics

President Ruto Mourns Nyamira MCA Who Died in Grisly Accident

William Ruto

President William on Tuesday mourned the death of Nyamira County Assembly Majority Elijah Osiemo who died in a road accident along Maai Mahiu-Naivasha road.

In a statement via Twitter, Ruto led Kenyans to mourn the MCA who passed away on Monday evening. 

President Ruto also wished quick recovery to the other two MCAs who were injured during the accident.

Osiemo was in the company of two other MCAs Duke Masira and nominated MCA Priscilla Nyatichi during the accident. 

“We join the people of Nyamira in mourning the passing of County Majority Leader Elijah Osiemo following a road accident Monday evening. We pray for the quick recovery of his Deputy Duke Masira and nominated MCA Priscilla Nyatichi, who are in hospital undergoing treatment,” said Ruto.

According to a statement from Nyamira Governor Amos Nyaribo, the injured MCAs were rushed to Naivasha Level Four Hospital for treatment and stabilization.

“I take this opportunity to wish the injured MCas a quick recovery and offer my heartfelt condolences to the late Osiemo’s family, residents of Nyamaiya Ward, and Nyamira County,” he stated.

Nyaribi described the late MCA as a young, industrious, talented, and focused leader who had an immense leadership and political life ahead of him.

His body has been transferred to Nairobi for preservation as burial plans commence.

The three MCAs were traveling to Nairobi for a meeting when the driver of the vehicle they were in lost control and overturned into the escarpment in Mai Mahiu, Narok County.

