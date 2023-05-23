President Ruto Nominates Chebukati’s Wife To Plum Government Job 

President William Ruto has nominated former Independent Electoral And Boundaries Commission chairman Wafula Chebukati’s wife Mary Wanyonyi as the chairperson of the Commission on Revenue Allocation (CRA).

In a statement on Tuesday May 23, Ruto recommended Wanyonyi to replace Jane Kiringai who retired from the commission after a six year stint.

“The Head of State has pursuant to Article 215 (2)(a) of the Constitution nominated CPA Mary A.C. Wanyonyi for appointment as the Chairperson of the Commission on Revenue Allocation (CRA).

“The nomination fills the vacancy caused by the retirement of Dr. Jane Kiringai, who had served a full 6-year term at the helm of the CRA. The nomination was preceded by a competitive recruitment process undertaken by the Public Service Commission (PSC),” the statement read.

Wanyonyi is a Certified Accountant and a Certified Mediator who also holds a Master’s degree in Business Administration and a Bachelor of Commerce (Accounting).

She has had a stellar career in accounting spanning over three decades. She is currently serving as the Senior Deputy Accountant General and Head of Accounting Unit in the Ministry of Lands, Public Works, Housing & Urban Development.

Wanyonyi previously served as a Council/Board Member of various State Corporations and State Agencies including: The Cooperative University College, Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) and Maasai Mara University.

Ruto at the same time nominated Dr. Phyllis Wambui Wagacha as a member of the Salaries and Remuneration Commission representing the Public Service Commission.

If approved by the National Assembly, Wakbui will replace Dalmas Otieno who resigned in 2022 to participate in the last General Election.

Dr. Wagacha, holds a Doctoral Degree in Information Sciences, from Moi University. The Nominee has previously served at Kenya Institute for Public Policy Research and Analysis (KIPPRA), Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS), Kenya National Library Service (KNLS) and International Committee for Social Science Information and Documentation.

Also Read: Chebukati Reveals When He Will Address Raila’s Demand On IEBC Server