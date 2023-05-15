President Ruto Nominates Kamau Thugge To Replace Patrick Njoroge as CBK Governor

President William Ruto has nominated Dr, Kamau Thugge for the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) Governor position.

In a statement on Monday, May 15, President Ruto stated that he made the nomination as recommended by the Public Service Commission (PSC).

If approved by the National Assembly, Thugge will replace current CBK Governor Patrick Njoroge who is set to retire.

“His Excellency Hon William Samoei Ruto, Ph.D., CGH and Commander in Chief of the Kenya Defence Forces, has, on the recommendation of the Public Service Commission, nominated DR. KAMAU THUGGE, CBS for appointment as the Governor of the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK),” the statement read in part.

“The Presidential nomination comes ahead of the imminent retirement of Dr. Patrick N. Njoroge, CBS who has served the nation with distinction as the ninth Governor of the Central Bank from 19th June 2015 and who is statutorily ineligible for reappointment. Should Dr. Kamau Thugge receive the seal of approval of the National Assembly, he will be the tenth Governor of the Central Bank of Kenya.”

Thugge is a career economist who has served in senior positions within fiscal, monetary, and economic policy-making positions both locally and abroad. He is currently serving as a Senior Advisor and Head of Fiscal & Budget Policy within the Presidency; in addition to serving as a Member of the President’s Economic Council.

Thugge holds a Doctoral Degree in Economics from John Hopkins University in Maryland, USA. He also had a long and successful career at the International Monetary Fund from 1985 to 2010; where he served in the positions of Economist, Senior Economist, and Deputy Division Chief.

He is credited for designing Kenya’s current fiscal decentralization system following the advent of devolution.

