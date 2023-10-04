President Ruto Orders All Ministries To Cut Budges by 10 Percent

President William Ruto has directed all ministries to cut their budgets by ten percent for the 2023/2024 to align expenditures with available resources.

The head of state issued the directive during a cabinet meeting held at State House on Tuesday, October 3.

“Cabinet considered the progress being made in the implementation of the FY2023/24 Budget. Arising therefrom, and as part of the Administration’s fiscal consolidation plan that seeks to contain fiscal deficit, Cabinet sanctioned the reduction of the recurrent budget of each Ministry and State Department by ten percent (10%).

“The proposed budgetary cuts will be effected as part of the Supplementary Appropriations No. I of the FY2023/24 Budget cycle,” the statement read in part.

The Cabinet also set aside Ksh.4 billion to purchase maize from farmers in order to mitigate price fluctuations.

The meeting took stock of the state of preparedness for the El Nino rains expected to take place between October and December of this year.

“In that regard, the Government will continue to timeously issue statements forewarning of any expected incidences, including flooding in the lowlands and riverine zones. Cabinet urged all Kenyans to seize the opportunity and to join the ongoing Government efforts on tree growing by planting trees within their compounds and their communities,” the Cabinet said.

In keeping with the Administration’s pledge to lead an open and accountable Government, Cabinet noted that sensitizations on corruption and accountability have been undertaken under the stewardship of the Head of the Public Service across all the ranks of Government.

The Cabinet further directed all Cabinet Secretaries to take charge of all institutions under their ministerial portfolio to secure strict fidelity to public finance management laws, so as to safeguard public resources and ensure that corruption is eliminated.

