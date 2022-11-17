Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

President Ruto Orders Police Officers to Use firearms On Criminals if in Danger

By

Published

WhatsApp Image 2022 09 29 at 6.07.25 PM

President William Ruto

President William Ruto has ordered police officers to use their firearms when in danger or when protecting properties.

Speaking on Wednesday, November 16 at State House, the head of state said that police officers can use their firearms when facing hardcore criminals adding that police have the necessary support and equipment to address insecurity.

“We cannot allow criminals to overrun our cities or any part of Kenya. We have given you the instruments. You have the backing of the law to make sure we deal with criminals firmly, decisively, conclusively in accordance with the law and the constitution,” Ruto said.

“Do not wait until our officers are killed so that you can act. If any officer is in danger of criminals, they must use their firearms to deal with criminals,” he added.

In addition, the first in command reminded the officers of the need to maintain operational independence. He insisted that they serve all Kenyans equitably, regardless of their political or ethnic background.

“We want the police to be professional, independent, and accountable while protecting Kenyans,” Ruto stated.

Ruto, who took office in September, often claimed during the campaign that the Executive was using the police to threaten him and his allies.

As a result, he issued an executive order granting the National Police Service financial independence. In his inaugural address at Kasarani Stadium, Ruto said that the budget will be transferred from the President’s Office to the Inspector General of Police.

“As I address you, I have instructed that the instruments conferring financial autonomy to the NPS by transferring their budget from the Office of the President and designating the IG as the accounting officer be placed on my desk for signature,” he said.

“As required by Article 245 of the Constitution, the IG is mandated to exercise independent command over NPS. The services operational autonomy, however, has been undermined by the continued financial dependence on the Office of the President. This situation is going to change,” he added.

ALSO READ: UDA Insider Reveals Plan to Extend President William Ruto’s Term Until The Age Of 75

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019