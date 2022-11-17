President Ruto Orders Police Officers to Use firearms On Criminals if in Danger

President William Ruto has ordered police officers to use their firearms when in danger or when protecting properties.

Speaking on Wednesday, November 16 at State House, the head of state said that police officers can use their firearms when facing hardcore criminals adding that police have the necessary support and equipment to address insecurity.

“We cannot allow criminals to overrun our cities or any part of Kenya. We have given you the instruments. You have the backing of the law to make sure we deal with criminals firmly, decisively, conclusively in accordance with the law and the constitution,” Ruto said.

“Do not wait until our officers are killed so that you can act. If any officer is in danger of criminals, they must use their firearms to deal with criminals,” he added.

In addition, the first in command reminded the officers of the need to maintain operational independence. He insisted that they serve all Kenyans equitably, regardless of their political or ethnic background.

“We want the police to be professional, independent, and accountable while protecting Kenyans,” Ruto stated.

Ruto, who took office in September, often claimed during the campaign that the Executive was using the police to threaten him and his allies.

As a result, he issued an executive order granting the National Police Service financial independence. In his inaugural address at Kasarani Stadium, Ruto said that the budget will be transferred from the President’s Office to the Inspector General of Police.

“As I address you, I have instructed that the instruments conferring financial autonomy to the NPS by transferring their budget from the Office of the President and designating the IG as the accounting officer be placed on my desk for signature,” he said.

“As required by Article 245 of the Constitution, the IG is mandated to exercise independent command over NPS. The services operational autonomy, however, has been undermined by the continued financial dependence on the Office of the President. This situation is going to change,” he added.

