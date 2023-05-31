President Ruto Picks 2 New Principal Secretaries

President William Ruto has nominated Anne Njoki Wang’ombe to be the Principal Secretary, of the State Department for Performance Management & Delivery Services, Office of the Prime Cabinet Secretary.

This comes days after he had nominated Faith Njeri Harrison for the same position. It is still unclear why the President rescinded Njeri’s nomination.

Wang’ombe is a human resource practitioner and educationist with experience spanning three decades. She is currently serving as the Manager of, the Kenya Revenue Authority Staff Pension Scheme (KRASPS); a position she has held since 2018.

Previously, she served as the lead Human Resources Consultant for Mannion Daniels Africa Limited and as the Assistant Director, Human Resources & Administration at the Kenya Medical Research Institute (KEMRI).

Wang’ombe holds a Master’s Degree in Education Administration & Planning from the University of Nairobi.

President Ruto at the same time nominated Salome Wairimu Muhia-Beacco to be the Principal Secretary, in the State Department for Correctional Services, Ministry of Interior & National Administration.

She holds a Master of Laws Degree (LL.M) in Leadership and Governance from the University of Nairobi and is an Advocate of the High Court of Kenya of twenty-six years standing.

Muhia-Beaco has served in various management roles in various corporations including; Bamburi Cement Company Limited, AIG Insurance Co. Ltd, Phoenix of East Africa Insurance Company Limited; and ICEA Insurance.

If approved by the National Assembly she will replace Esther Ngero who resigned on March 23, a week after she was transferred from the State Department for Performance and Delivery Management.

