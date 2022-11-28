Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

President Ruto Praises Uhuru Kenyatta After Meeting Him for the First Time Since Handing Over Power

By

Published

20221128 133041

President William Ruto on Monday November 28 met with his predecessor Uhuru Kenyatta during the Inter-Congolese Peace Consultations meeting at Safari Park in Nairobi. 

President Ruto praised the former Head of State in his speech for bridging the political divide before the August elections and fostering peace between the two regimes.

Ruto stated that he approached the former President immediately after the elections and asked him to remain as a peace envoy for the DRC talks, to which he agreed.

“You may wish to know that my predecessor, President Uhuru Kenyatta here, and myself were on different sides of the political contest two months ago and the competition was stiff. After the elections, I met his excellency the president, looked at him in the eye and I told him, ‘Mr President, you have started a very important process in the EAC and I would like you to continue that process,’ and he told me he was ready to do it despite all that had gone on.

“Because of the interest of our nation, region, continent and because peace was important to Kenya and DRC and our region, Kenyatta has done a wonderful job as he facilitates this process because we value peace,” Ruto stated. 

20221128 133051

Uhuru Kenyatta on the other hand, noted that since the talks began, relative peace had been achieved after a number of armed groups agreed to join the talks for long-term peace in the Eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo.

“The efforts that we have deployed in the framework of the Nairobi process have indeed yielded positive results and as we meet here today, I would like to indicate that there are a number of armed groups that undertook to cease hostilities in advance of Nairobi one and have kept their part of the bargain to date. Said Uhuru.

Also Read: Why Uhuru Kenyatta Jetted Out of the Country After Handing Over Power to William Ruto

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019