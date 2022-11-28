President Ruto Praises Uhuru Kenyatta After Meeting Him for the First Time Since Handing Over Power

President William Ruto on Monday November 28 met with his predecessor Uhuru Kenyatta during the Inter-Congolese Peace Consultations meeting at Safari Park in Nairobi.

President Ruto praised the former Head of State in his speech for bridging the political divide before the August elections and fostering peace between the two regimes.

Ruto stated that he approached the former President immediately after the elections and asked him to remain as a peace envoy for the DRC talks, to which he agreed.

“You may wish to know that my predecessor, President Uhuru Kenyatta here, and myself were on different sides of the political contest two months ago and the competition was stiff. After the elections, I met his excellency the president, looked at him in the eye and I told him, ‘Mr President, you have started a very important process in the EAC and I would like you to continue that process,’ and he told me he was ready to do it despite all that had gone on.

“Because of the interest of our nation, region, continent and because peace was important to Kenya and DRC and our region, Kenyatta has done a wonderful job as he facilitates this process because we value peace,” Ruto stated.

Uhuru Kenyatta on the other hand, noted that since the talks began, relative peace had been achieved after a number of armed groups agreed to join the talks for long-term peace in the Eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo.

“The efforts that we have deployed in the framework of the Nairobi process have indeed yielded positive results and as we meet here today, I would like to indicate that there are a number of armed groups that undertook to cease hostilities in advance of Nairobi one and have kept their part of the bargain to date. Said Uhuru.

