Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

President Ruto Promises 5,000 Job Opportunities for Mombasa Youths Through Affordable Housing Project

By

Published

President William Ruto has made a significant promise to the youth of Mombasa, vowing to provide them with 5,000 job opportunities through an affordable housing project.

The announcement was made during the launch of the Toyota Fortuner local assembly line in Miritini on a Saturday.

According to Ruto, the government is determined to commence the construction of 2,000 houses in Mombasa’s Jomvu area before the end of this year.

These housing projects will not only provide shelter for the community but also open up employment prospects for the local youth.

Ruto emphasized that various skilled professionals would be required for the construction, including plumbers, electricians, engineers, architects, masons, carpenters, and cashiers.

In his address, the President urged the youth to embrace all job opportunities that come their way, regardless of the role’s nature, as long as it brings financial benefits.

He encouraged them not to discriminate against any job and reminded them that “kazi ni kazi” (all work is work). Whether it involves tightening bolts or working as an electrician, every job has value and contributes to personal growth and prosperity.

Moreover, Ruto outlined plans for the establishment of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) hubs in each ward of Mombasa.

These hubs will enable the youth to work remotely for international employers, even from within their local communities.

The President aspired for a scenario where a person from Jomvu, within their ward, could work for a company in the United States and receive payment in dollars.

The government’s commitment to deploying 100,000 fibre optic cables will facilitate the realization of these ICT hubs, leveraging technology to create additional job opportunities.

Beyond housing and technology initiatives, Ruto also addressed the transportation needs of the residents.

The government is set to open a new railway station in Jomvu, aiming to ease commuting for the local populace as they go about their daily activities and businesses.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019