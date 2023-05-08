Connect with us

President Ruto, Raila Set To Share Podium During Mukami Kimathi’s Burial

20220629 211105

President William Ruto and Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga are on Saturday May May 13 expected to share the same podium during Field Marshal Mukami Kimathi’s funeral.

This will be the first time the two politicians are meeting following the 2022 General Election.

Speaking during a memorial service of the late Mukami on Sunday, Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua revealed that the Head of State would attend the funeral to show his last respects to Dedan Kimathi’s widow.

“The President has directed that the government take over the burial preparations of Mukami to give her a decent send-off. Ruto himself has promised he will lead the nation on that day as we bury our freedom fighter,” Gachagua remarked.

He also stated that no one would be blocked from attending the funeral service.

“We have heard some people indicate that they want to attend the burial and we want to assure them that they are welcome.This burial will see a congregation of MauMau fighters who fought for independence and collaborators who helped colonisers take our land,” he added.

Raila had announced that he would not miss to attend Mukami’s funeral saying they were close.

He also urged the government to conduct a state funeral for the late Mukami at Uhuru Gardens in Nairobi.

“I cannot miss the funeral of Shujaa Mama Mukami wa Kimathi. We have been very close and I will be in Njabini for her final ceremony on earth.

“I would wish the final state funeral service in honour of the late Maitu Mukami Kimathi be held at Uhuru Gardens where Mau Mau freedom fighters were being tortured,”Raila stated. 

Also Read: President Ruto, Gachagua Lead Kenyans in Mourning Mukami Kimathi

