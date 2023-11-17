President Ruto Ranked Among Top 100 Influential Climate Leaders in 2023

President William Ruto has been ranked by the Time Magazine among top 100 global leaders championing Climate Change.

In the ranking released by the New York based outlet, the President was recognised for championing initiatives aimed at the effects of Climate Change.

The Time magazine notably recognized Ruto’s initiatives such as hosting the inaugural Africa Climate Summit in September which brought world leaders together to deliberate on ways of mitigating the effects of Climate Change.

“William Ruto is the President of Kenya, where he has emerged as a leader on green investment for Africa. Kenya hosted this year’s inaugural Africa Climate Summit, which secured $23 billion in funding for green projects for the continent. As part of Kenya’s efforts to increase electricity access, 80% of the grid is supplied by low-carbon sources,” the outlet stated.

When asked by the magazine to respond to important actions he believes the public, or a specific company or government, needs to take in the next year to advance the climate agenda, Ruto called for capital providers to realize that the risk of investments into Africa generally is structurally overstated and, accordingly, they need to bring down the cost of capital.

The Head of State also pointed out that the general public needs to advocate for halting de-globalization.

Regarding the most important climate legislation that could pass in the next year, Ruto said he would like to see progress towards a global carbon price reflecting the true cost of climate change and associated trade regulation enabling global solutions.

“Properly pricing externalities is needed to create the incentives to make climate-smart solutions the economically rational option, displacing fossil fuels on the business and investment case.

“Fair and equitable market access will allow us to build on each other’s strengths globally,” said Ruto.

Other leaders who were ranked by Times Magazine include; Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, Prime Minister of Barbados Mia Mottley, World Bank President Ajay Banga, and Grammy-winning artist Billie Eilish.

