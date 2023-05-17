President Ruto Reshuffles Principal Secretaries in 6 Ministries 

President William Ruto has resigned six Principal Secretaries in his latest reorganization of the Kenya Kwanza Government.

In a statement on Tuesday May 16, President Ruto

reassigned Peter Kiplagat Tum from the Ministry of Health to the Ministry of Sports.

Jonathan Mueke, whose spot has gone to Tum, will now work as the PS Livestock under the Ministry of Agriculture.

Livestock PS Harry Kimutai has been taken to the State Department for Medical Services, while his Correctional Services counterpart Mary Muthoni will serve under the Ministry of Health in the State Department of Public Health and Professional Standards.

Ephantus Kimani was transferred from the Ministry of Agriculture to the Ministry of Irrigation as Water PS.

Esther Ongero has been moved from the Office of the Cabinet Secretary and will now head the State Department for Correctional Services under the Ministry of Interior.

The Head of State at the same time nominated Faith Njeri as the Performance Management PS at the Office of the Prime Cabinet Secretary.

“To facilitate transition in the vacancy that has arisen within the ranks of principal secretaries, His Excellency the President has on recommendation of the Public Service Commission nominated Ms. Faith Njeri Harrison for appointment as the Principal Secretary, State Department for Performance Management within Office of the Prime Cabinet Secretary,” the statement added.

The changes come a day after President Ruto fired Health PS Josephine Mburu over an alleged mosquito net scandal at KEMSA that attracted global attention.

He also disbanded the entire KEMSA board and appointed Irungu Nyakera as the new board chairperson.

