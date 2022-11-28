President Ruto Responds to Azimio’s Planned Nationwide Demonstrations, Calls Out Raila For Being a Dictator 

President William Ruto has chastised Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga terming him a ‘dictator’ following his plans to call for mass action over the impending removal of four IEBC commissioners.

Speaking on Monday November 28 during the launch of Twiga Foods at Tatu City, President Ruto accused the Opposition chief of planning to disrupt peace in the country for selfish gains.

“Street demonstrations, street fights should not be part of the script in any responsible opposition unless they want to be a dictatorial opposition which I don’t think that is where they want to go,” Ruto stated.

He however welcomed criticism from the Azimio camp but argued that it should not be at the expense of Kenyans.

“I do not think organizing demonstrations and telling Kenyans to do the things they want them to do is part of holding the government to account. We are consolidating and reorganizing our country. I want to tell our brothers in the opposition to work with us and criticize whatever they want to criticize but let us keep the country peaceful,” The Head of State remarked.

The response by President William Ruto comes a day after Raila Odinga announced plans to hold nationwide rallies in major cities and towns to solicit public opinion on the removal of the four IEBC commissioners.

The former Prime Minister announced that the inaugural rally would be held on Wednesday, November 30 at the Kamukunji Grounds in Nairobi.

“We will have a meeting on Wednesday, November 30, at the Kamukunji grounds to ask them if they accept these commissioners to be sent home,” Odinga revealed.

