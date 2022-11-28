Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

President Ruto Responds to Azimio’s Planned Nationwide Demonstrations, Calls Out Raila For Being a Dictator 

By

Published

pic paradise 2

Photo of President William Ruto with DP Rigathi Gachagua

President William Ruto has chastised Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga terming him a ‘dictator’ following his plans to call for mass action over the impending removal of four IEBC commissioners.

Speaking on Monday November 28 during the launch of Twiga Foods at Tatu City, President Ruto accused the Opposition chief of planning to disrupt peace in the country for selfish gains. 

“Street demonstrations, street fights should not be part of the script in any responsible opposition unless they want to be a dictatorial opposition which I don’t think that is where they want to go,” Ruto stated. 

He however welcomed criticism from the Azimio camp but argued that it should not be at the expense of Kenyans.

“I do not think organizing demonstrations and telling Kenyans to do the things they want them to do is part of holding the government to account. We are consolidating and reorganizing our country. I want to tell our brothers in the opposition to work with us and criticize whatever they want to criticize but let us keep the country peaceful,” The Head of State remarked. 

The response by President William Ruto comes a day after Raila Odinga announced plans to hold nationwide rallies in major cities and towns to solicit public opinion on the removal of the four IEBC commissioners.

The former Prime Minister  announced that the inaugural rally would be held on Wednesday, November 30 at the Kamukunji Grounds in Nairobi.

“We will have a meeting on Wednesday, November 30, at the Kamukunji grounds to ask them if they accept these commissioners to be sent home,” Odinga revealed.

Also Read: Francis Atwoli Calls Out Raila Odinga After He Called President William Ruto a Dictator

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019