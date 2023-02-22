President Ruto Responds To Raila Odinga’s Countrywide Mass Action Plan 

President William Ruto has scoffed at Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga’s mass action threats.

Speaking on Wednesday, February 22 during the launch of Nairobi River Commission in Korogocho, Nairobi County, President Ruto warned Raila against instigating violence in the country.

“Nataka kuwaambia wale ndugu zetu watulize boli, na wasituuzie uoga, sisi sio watu wa kuuzia uoga.

”Nyinyi mlikua na miaka tano ya mahandshake na mamabo yenu, bei ya unga ikafika shilingi mia mbili na thelathini, saa hii tumetremsha imefika one hiundred and eighty. Watupatie nafasi itakuja one hundred and twenty. Wawache kimbelembele walikua na nafasi yao wakaharibu.” Ruto stated.

Raila earlier issued six demands to President William Ruto during a National Prayer Rally in Jeewanjee Nairobi, warning the Head of State that if he does not act, he will take serious measures.

He threatened the Kenya Kwanza government that if President Ruto does not act, he will lead the country in a nationwide protest.

“We have been talking about the rising cost of basic commodities like unga, electricity, diesel, petrol sugar, milk among others for far too long. We have complained about raising taxes and we have lately talked about children dropping out of school for lack of fees. Withdrawal of subsidies on food and education in a middle of a drought and famine was a reckless move. Subsidies must be restored, and the price of basic commodities and taxes must come down in the next 14 days,” Raila stated.

The ODM leader also demanded the ongoing process of reconstituting the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to be halted.

He further asked for the IEBC servers to be opened and audited by reputable firms.

“If demands are not heeded within 14 days, we shall lead Kenyans to mass action across the country to restore sanity.” he threatened.

