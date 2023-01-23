President Ruto Responds to Raila’s Kamukunji Demands

President William Ruto has stated that he will not enter into a handshake agreement with Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga.

Speaking during the funeral service of CS Moses Kuria’s sister Pauline Nyokabi, Ruto termed Raila Odinga’s Kamukunji rally as futile and for personal gain.

Don’t tell us that you don’t want a handshake. We see you and we know what you want. You will not get anything from me. The protests they’re holding will not benefit Kenyans. They are doing it to serve their families and their businesses,” Ruto stated.

The Head of State slammed the former Prime Minister for using the same tactics he has been using on him. ‘

“They are saying that they don’t recognize me, I want to ask our friend to change tactics a little. You said that Moi didn’t win and Moi became President, you said Kibaki didn’t win, Kibaki became President, you said Uhuru didn’t win and Uhuru became President, now will you really deal with the hustler?” Ruto questioned.

While responding to Raila’s demand that records of the 2022 elections at the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) be made public, the President said that the IEBC server was opened during the 2022 August 9 general election and everything is in the public domain.

“Chebukati and IEBC opened the server a long time ago. Form 34 A, B, and C, from all the polling stations, are on the portal. What other servers do they want to be opened?” Ruto posed.

Raila Odinga had earlier demanded that the records be audited by an impartial body.

“We demand that the entire infrastructure and the records of the 2022 elections at the IEBC be made public and be audited by an impartial body. A forensic audit of the IEBC results and results is non-negotiable, “Raila demanded.

Also Read: Raila Demands For Ruto Resignation