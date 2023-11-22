Connect with us

Politics

President Ruto Reveals How CS Nakhumicha Forced Him To Cut Short His France Trip 

By

Published

30 WhatsApp Image 2023 11 22 at 16.56.30

President William Ruto on Wednesday, November 22 revealed that Health Cabinet Secretary Susan Nakhumicha managed to convince him to cut short his visit to France. 

Speaking during the launch of the Mission for Essential Drugs and Supplies (MEDS)Microbiology Laboratory in Syokimau, Machakos County, the President disclosed that he received a phone call from CS Nakhumicha who urged him to attend the event.

President Ruto tried to convince the Health CS that he needed to continue fulfilling his diplomatic commitments, but Nakhumicha’s persuasiveness and enticing powers managed to convince him otherwise.

“Yesterday, I got a call from CS Nakhumicha and she was very insistent that this function must go on, I now know why. I tried to explain to her that I was away but I didn’t manage,” said Ruto.

While making her remarks, CS Nakhumicha explained that the reason she pushed the President to rush back to the country was that she was a member of the MEDS institution for nine years, hence the launch of the project was a personal affair for her.

“Your Excellency, when I gave you the invite to this place, I knew it was short notice. But there is a critical point that I didn’t tell you, I worked for this institution for close to nine years.

“I was afraid to tell you lest you say that I just come and manage my business. I’m happy you have made it here,” she  remarked.

According to the CS, the project will play an integral part in the provision of medical supplies across the country.

President Ruto on Sunday last week evening jetted out of the country for a two-day trip to Germany and France to foster bilateral ties with the two nations and also advocate for a global consensus on climate action.

Also Read: Details Of President Ruto’s 2-Day Visit To Germany And France

