President Ruto Set to Meet with Former CS Matiang’i Amidst Tensions and Allegations

ruto matiang i handshake 1
ruto matiang i handshake 1

Efforts are reportedly underway to reconcile former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i with President William Ruto ahead of Ruto’s planned visit to Kisii.

Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu reportedly held a meeting with Matiang’i and other political leaders, community elders, and church leaders in the Gusii region to promote reconciliation and unity.

The tension between Matiang’i and the government had been building up due to recent events, including Matiang’i’s allegations that an elite squad of police officers from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) wanted to raid his home.

However, the government denied any involvement. Matiang’i later left the country to attend to a private family matter, and upon his return, he was summoned by the DCI and charged with several offenses, including publishing false information with intent to cause panic. The Director of Public Prosecutions is currently reviewing the case.

The reconciliation efforts between Matiang’i and Ruto, if successful, could help ease political tensions in the Kisii region.

The Machogu-led meeting is seen as the first step towards reconciling and uniting the Gusii community, which has been divided over the recent events involving Matiang’i. The meeting brought together former and current lawmakers from Gusii, community elders, and church leaders, all geared towards promoting reconciliation and the region’s unity.

With Ruto expected to attend Machogu’s homecoming ceremony on March 24, the reconciliation efforts could culminate in a handshake between Ruto and Matiang’i, a move that could signal an end to the political tension in the region. The handshake has become a symbol of political reconciliation in Kenya, famously demonstrated by the handshake between President Uhuru Kenyatta and opposition leader Raila Odinga in 2018.

