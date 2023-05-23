Connect with us

President Ruto Should Give Jubilee Rebels Alternative Jobs in UDA – Kabando

Published

20220901 103418

Kabando Wa Kabando

Former Mukurweini Member of Parliament Kabando Wa Kabando now says that President William Ruto should give jobs to Jubilee party rebels who are supporting the Kenya Kwanza government. 

Kabando in a tweet on Monday May 22 opined that the Jubilee Party is entitled to its say and way.

He also stated that President Ruto cannot milk Azimio to feed UDA and still expect to feed on Azimio’s fodder. 

“President Ruto should give Kanini Kega, Sabina Chege, Margaret Kamar, and their Bunge entourage alternative jobs in UDA. 

“The Jubilee party is entitled to its say and way. That is how, necessarily, democracy works. You cannot milk Azimio to feed UDA and still expect to feed on Azimio’s fattening fodder,” Kabando stated.

Kega, Chege and Kamar were on Monday expelled from the Jubilee Party National Executive Council (NEC) and replaced with new members.

The proposed team includes; Beatrice Gambo (deputy Party leader strategy), Maoka Maore (deputy party leader operations), Joseph Manje (deputy party leader programs) Kados Muiruri (deputy party leader outreach), and Jamleck Kamau (national director of elections).

Others are; Saitoti Torome (party chairman), Yasir Noor (deputy secretary general), Pauline Njoroge (deputy organizing secretary, Maison Leshoomo (national women’s league chairperson), Agnes Thumbi (national youth league leader) and Nderitu Mureithi (business council leader).

Antony Manyara will be the youth secretariat coordinator while Amina Siyad will be the parliamentary secretary.

Uhuru asked Kega and Sabina to resign from their posts so that other Jubilee members can get the seats. 

“Just move and leave us be in peace. And those seats that we gave you, please return them and we give them to others,” Uhuru said.

Also Read: Kimani Ichung’wah Speaks On Government Withdrawing Uhuru’s Retirement Benefits After Jubilee NDC

