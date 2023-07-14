President Ruto Should Tell Kenyans Is He Is Able To Protect Them From Raila – Ahmednassir

Lawyer Ahmednassir Abdullahi now wants President Ruto to come out and tell Kenyans if he is ready to protect them from chaos witnessed during Azimio la Umoja demos.

The senior counsel in a statement on Friday July 14 stated the President should make his position clear to Kenyans.

“President William Ruto should tell Kenyans wazi wazi if he is ready, able & willing to protect their lives and property from the violence of Hon Raila.

“If he is not, then let him tell Kenyans to protect their lives and property from the violence of Hon Raila,” he tweeted.

The city lawyer earlier asked President Ruto to either make Raila his co-president or move to crush his revolt once and for all.

He said that Raila’s political tactics are not new and that President Ruto must ready himself to deal with him or bring him closer to the government.

“President William Ruto should appoint him co-president or decisively crush Raila’s insurgency once and for all. Unleashing violence after losing a presidential election so that he is “bought off the streets” is Hon Raila’s well-trodden path,” said Ahmednassir.

He added, “It worked for him in 1997. It worked for him in 2007. It worked for him in 2018. He is trying it in 2023. This is his game…and he is good at it.”

This comes after the Azimio anti-government protests on Wednesday were marred with vandalism and chaos in some parts of the country.

At Least nine people lost their lives during the protests after they were shot dead by the security agencies.

Azimio has however distanced itself from the destruction of property saying it was done by state hired goons.

The Raila-lee coalition on Thursday announced that it will continue with the demos on Wednesday next week.

