President Ruto Speaks Tough On Sondu Clashes, Warn of Dire Consequences

President William Ruto on Friday warned those behind the Sondu clashes saying they will be dealt with according to the law.

Speaking in Kisumu County, Ruto said he has instructed Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki to take action against those involved.

Ruto also indicated that the state will deal with the suspect ruthlessly with the same intensity meted on Al Shabaab in Somalia and bandits in Baringo.

“There are people who are taking us back and causing conflicts within the community and among neighbors. I have already told Kithure Kindiki that just as we dealt with those from North Rift and Al Shabaab, the people of Sondu here will also face the consequences,” said Ruto.

“We don’t want foolishness and tribalism. We all live in one Kenya, and the Kenyan government is the government of every Kenyan.”

This comes after Azimio la Umoja claimed that the Sondu attacks are being sponsored by local politicians allied with the ruling party.

According to the Raila-Odinga led coalition the clashes have claimed lives of seven people while several sustained injuries.

CS Kindiki on Thursday transferred security chiefs at the border of Kisumu and Kericho counties in a move to quell the insecurity in the area.

He also directed the  deployment of specialist officers to contain the situation.

“It has been decided to transfer all local security heads on both sides of the border and other security and public officers whose want of effectiveness, impartiality, and competence is deemed to have resulted in the success of the criminals,” Kindiki said.

CS Kindiki Takes Action After Sondu Clashes 

