Politics

President Ruto Tells Off Raila Over IEBC Commsioners Ouster

By

Published

20220801 173845

Ruto Raila

President William Ruto has told off Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga over the ouster of four IEBC commissioners.

In a statement on his social media platforms on Friday, November 25, the Head of State asked Raila to stop interfering with parliamentary proceedings and allow the lawmakers to exercise their mandate.

Ruto added that the former Premier is to blame for the country’s problems. “The lords of impunity, who destroyed oversight institutions using the handshake fraud, should allow Parliament to hold rogue officials who put the nation in danger by subverting the democratic will of the people to be held to account. New order is the rule of law, not the wishes of big men,” President William Ruto tweeted.

This is the first time President Ruto has publicly addressed the impeachment of the four commissioners, Juliana Cherera, Irene Masit, Justus Nyang’aya, and Francis Wanderi.

Azimio leader Raila has responded to President Ruto accusing him of engaging in trivial matters.

“There is due process and natural justice, things aren’t just done at the whims of the executive. The rule of law must prevail and not your jungle laws that you want to institute to subjugate Kenyans to a conveyor belt system of elections come 2027. We shall not relent,” Raila responded.

He had on Thursday accused the Kenya Kwanza government of witch-hunt against the four IEBC commissioners.

The opposition leader also claimed that Ruto was targeting institutions that his regime believed did not play along with its campaign tunes.

According to Raila, the four IEBC commissioners were targeted for expressing concerns about the process that led to Ruto’s election as President.

