Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

President Ruto To Build New State House in Mt Kenya 

By

Published

unnamed (7)

President William Ruto has hinted at building a new State House in Meru County. 

Speaking on Sunday September ,10 in Laare, Meru County, Ruto said he has already identified government land where the State House will be built. 

He pointed out that once complete, the people of Meru will no longer have to travel to Nairobi to meet him adding that the State House will bring him closer to them and that way he will be able to solve their issues quickly.

“I have found government land here in Meru and I want to build a State House. What will those complaining that I have come to Meru many times do because I will stay here? 

“I want to build that State Lodge so that we handle Meru issues from here. There’s no need for you to come to Nairobi. I will come and stay here so that we quickly deal some your small matters,” said Ruto. 

FB IMG 1693235054878

President William Ruto

The Head of State went on to say the Meru people are heroes in Kenya saying they helped the country during the fight for independence.

“It’s because I have so much love for the people of Meru.. It is you who helped to get back our freedom,” Ruto added.

Kenya currently has three State Houses based in Nairobi, Mombasa and Nakuru. 

Besides the Three, there are several State Lodges in located in Kisumu, Kisii, Eldoret, Kakamega, Sagana, Malindi, Mtito Andei, Kitale and Rumuruti.

Also Read: Four Things William Ruto Has Changed in State House Since Becoming President 

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020