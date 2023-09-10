President Ruto To Build New State House in Mt Kenya 

President William Ruto has hinted at building a new State House in Meru County.

Speaking on Sunday September ,10 in Laare, Meru County, Ruto said he has already identified government land where the State House will be built.

He pointed out that once complete, the people of Meru will no longer have to travel to Nairobi to meet him adding that the State House will bring him closer to them and that way he will be able to solve their issues quickly.

“I have found government land here in Meru and I want to build a State House. What will those complaining that I have come to Meru many times do because I will stay here?

“I want to build that State Lodge so that we handle Meru issues from here. There’s no need for you to come to Nairobi. I will come and stay here so that we quickly deal some your small matters,” said Ruto.

The Head of State went on to say the Meru people are heroes in Kenya saying they helped the country during the fight for independence.

“It’s because I have so much love for the people of Meru.. It is you who helped to get back our freedom,” Ruto added.

Kenya currently has three State Houses based in Nairobi, Mombasa and Nakuru.

Besides the Three, there are several State Lodges in located in Kisumu, Kisii, Eldoret, Kakamega, Sagana, Malindi, Mtito Andei, Kitale and Rumuruti.

