President Ruto To Take Action After Muchelule Tribunal’s Verdict On Irene Masit

President Ruto has stated that IEBC Commissioner Irene Masit would be removed from office following the recommendations by the Aggrey Muchelule-led Tribunal.

In a statement by State House Spokesperson Hussein Mohamed on Tuesday February 28, Ruto has received the report from tribunal and would act accordingly as per the recommendations.

“Having reached a conclusion, the tribunal, therefore, recommends that Commissioner Masit be removed from the office of the IEBC commissioner.

“In accordance with (6) of the Constitution, the tribunal’s recommendation is binding on the President. Accordingly, the Head of State and Government shall act in accordance with the recommendations,” the statement read in part.

Masit was investigated for gross violation of office after she was part of the four IEBC commissioners that dissented the August 9, 2022 presidential election results.

“The tribunal is satisfied that the allegations of serious violation of the Constitution and other laws, and gross misconduct have been proved to the required standard and qualifies a recommendation for the removal from office of Commissioner Masit,” the Muchelule tribunal stated on Monday, February 27.

The tribunal was initially set to investigate Cherera, Wanderi and Nyang’aya but they resigned before the Tribunal commenced its hearings.

President Ruto has kicked off the exercise of replacing the IEBC commissioners and the chairperson.

In a gazette notice of Monday, Ruto appointed Bethuel Sugut, Novince Euralia Atieno, Evans Misati James, Benson Ngugi Njeri, Charity Kisotu, Nelson Makanda and Fatuma Saman to be members of the panel that would recruit new IEBC Chairperson and commissioners.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by section 7A of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission Act, 2011 (the Act), as read with Paragraph 1 (2) of the First Schedule to the Act, I, William Samoei Ruto, President and Commander-in-Chief of the Kenya Defence Forces appoint the following,” the notice read in part.

