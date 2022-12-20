President Ruto Warned Against Associating With COTU Boss Francis Atwoli

Roots Party Leader George Wajackoyah has warned President William Ruto against associating with Central Organisation Trade Union (COTU) secretary general Francis Atwoli, arguing that Atwoli was notorious for switching sides.

While Speaking in Navakholo, Kakamega, Wajackoyah stated that Western Kenya cannot be led by leaders who lack a political stance.

“Do you want people to say that Atwoli can stand before the Luhya community and urge us to unite? He was standing with Raila, and all of a sudden he jumped to William Ruto, ” Wajackoyah wondered.

“The Principle of Luhya unity is nonsensical. It is satirical when you get a few men who have been there since independence grouping together, cheating Ruto and lying that there will be Luhya unity, ” he added.

The veteran attorney urged President Ruto to distance himself from Atwoli, claiming that the latter would tarnish his reputation.

Atwoli has recently rallied the leaders of Western Kenya to support the President for the sake of development.

In the months preceding the August 9 election, the outspoken trade unionist vehemently opposed Ruto’s candidacy, but eventually warmed to him.

Atwoli, accompanied by other Western Kenyan leaders, met Ruto at State House on December 1 and pledged support for the new administration.

“This morning, I paid H. E. President William Ruto a courtesy call, during which we discussed Kenya’ s labor issues. I also sought a meeting with the Head of State to discuss the matter with the General Secretaries of all COTU- affiliated unions. “He stated

While attending Ruto’s event in Kakamega, Atwoli revealed that he had decided to work closely with the president for the sake of workers.

” As a member of a number of international labor organizations, I am obligated to brief the President on the discussions and outcomes of these forums. This is only possible if I collaborate closely with the President, Atwoli stated on December 9.

