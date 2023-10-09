President Ruto Warned Over Taking Sides in The Israel-Palestine Conflict

Political Analyst Mutahi Ngunyi has urged President William Ruto not to take sides on the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestine.

In a statement via his X account on Monday October 9, Ngunyi said that Ruto openly supporting Israel will result in untold terrorism in Kenya.

“Dear Ruto: On Israel, Palestine and Hamas, do not be in a hurry to take sides. The US will support Israel, Russia has declared that they will support Palestine openly. If you support the US, (your friends) we will have untold terrorism in Kenya. Non-Alignment is the best posture,” said Ngunyi.

His statement comes after President Ruto said Kenya would stand with Israel.

“Kenya joins the rest of the world in solidarity with the State of Israel and unequivocally condemn terrorism and attacks on innocent civilians in the country,” he said.

“The people of Kenya and their government hereby express deepest sympathy and send condolences to the families of all victims. We also wish a speedy recovery to the injured.”

Ruto further said that Kenya strongly maintains that there exists no justification whatsoever for terrorism, which constitutes a serious threat to international peace and security.

“In consideration of the complex and delicate context of the security situation in Israel-Palestine, Kenya also makes a call for the de-escalation of violence and urges all parties to restrain from further military action, given its potential to intensify carnage and the suffering of innocent civilians, and to trigger heightened tension in the region and beyond,” he added.

Palestine militants on Saturday launched a large-scale armed offensive against Israel, forcing entry through the Gaza border and killing at least 200 people and capturing Israel troops.

