Politics

President Ruto Warns Azimio Over Demos 

WhatsApp Image 2023 06 08 at 09.13.05

File image of President William Ruto.

President William Ruto has warned the Azimio la Umoja coalition over returning to the streets to protest against the Finance Bill 2023. 

Speaking on Monday, Ruto swore to “be very hard” on the Raila Odinga-led camp adding that the government has plans to reduce the cost of living. 

“These people who are trying to test me, I will be very hard on them. Kenya does not belong to a few people, it is for all of us. We have plans in place to reduce the cost of living,” said Ruto. 

The Head of State told the opposition that staging protests cannot solve the high cost of living.

“No matter how many friends from the other side put pans on their heads, the cost of food cannot come down, that is the plain truth,” the president said.

He added “For now, what remains is how we will work to take this country forward. We want everyone’s business to thrive.”

His remarks come ahead of Azimio la Umoja’s planned public rally at Nairobi’s Kamukunji Grounds over the Finance Bill 2023. 

Addressing the media on Thursday last week Narc Kenya Party leader Martha Karua announced the meeting will take place at the Kamukunji Grounds on Tuesday, June 27, from 10am.

“We have decided to invite Kenyans to a consultation at the Kamukunji grounds on Tuesday, June 27 at 10 am. Where the next course of action will be decided,” said Karua.

“Whenever as a people we have come together we have always found a solution even to our worst problems, this time will be no different. We believe that in the end, it is the people’s voices that will prevail.

Also Read: President Ruto Clarifies Allegations of Hiding Sudan General in Kenya

