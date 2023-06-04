Connect with us

President Ruto Will Transform Kenya Like Kibaki – CS Kindiki

By

Published

kithure kindiki ruto 1

Presodent William Ruto and Cs kithure kindiki

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki has expressed confidence that President William Ruto will transform the country like former President the late Mwai Kibaki.

Speaking on Sunday, June 4 at the Assemblies of God (KAG) church in Sagana Town, Kirinyaga County, CS Kindiki stated that the Head of State is depending on God to enable him to solve the problems Kenya is facing.

“He depends on God to enable him to solve our problems. I know President William Ruto will not leave Kenya where he found it.

“President Ruto will take Kenya very far just like the late President Mwai Kibaki who met Kenya at zero and in ten years President Kibaki left Kenya in a very good place,” Kindiki said.

The Interior CS at the same time promised to deal with rogue churches operating cult-like movements.

“All the crooks and criminals who are hiding in the church of Jesus Christ and those who are hiding in other religions your time is up we will smoke you out,” he added.

CS Kindiki also announced that the exhumation exercise in Shakahola forest, Kilifi County will resume on Monday, June 5, 2023.

“We have lost many people and exhumed 242 bodies so far, of people who were starved to death, hit with blunt and sharp objects or strangled,” Kindiki said.

Kindiki promised that the Shakahola incident would be the last of such kind to occur in the country.

“We will never see something like that. Just the way we handle criminals hiding under Islam, we will equally deal with those hiding under Christianity. So that they do not stain the church,” he said.

Also Read: CS Kindiki Warns Politicians Against Visiting Shakahola After Raila Was Denied Entry

