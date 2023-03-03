Connect with us

Politics

President Ruto’s Advice To Raila Over IEBC Servers

President William Ruto

President William Ruto has deemed it unconstitutional for former Prime Minister Raila Odinga to demand access to the servers of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

Speaking on Friday in Nakuru, Ruto advised the opposition leader to seek legal redress on the matter.

“I have told Raila to stop disturbing me with issues with the server. There is nowhere in the law that states that the President should open the server. I do not have time to open the server.

“Let us respect the rule of law. Do not make demands that are unconstitutional, that are extra-legal and extra-judicial. We will follow the law. So if they want, let them go and make a law on who should open the servers,” said Ruto. 

The Head of State said that he is focused on reviving the economy and won’t be distracted by the ODM chief’s demands. 

“I told him that the servers were opened long ago. Where was he? The server was opened during the elections. Didn’t you find your biometrics when you went to vote? Where was he?Our focus is on the economy and that is what we are doing,” he stated.

In February, Raila demanded the opening of the IEBC server for an audit to be conducted.

“Serves must be opened and audited under offices of reputable firms or organizations failure to which we shall lead the people to restore their authority and voice,” he stated. 

The opposition chief also asked the President to halt reconstituting the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

“If these demands are not met within 14 days, we shall lead Kenyans to mass action across the country to restore sanity,” Raila threatened.

Also Read: Miguna Issues Advice To Raila Over Planned Demonstrations 

