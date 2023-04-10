President Ruto’s Cabinet Secretaries Are Costing Him – Herman Manyora 

Political analyst Herman Manyora has opined that President William Ruto did not choose a competent cabinet to help him run the country.

Speaking on Monday April 10 during an interview with Spice FM, Manyora stated that President Ruto might have thought he could manage the country on his own.

“I have no doubt in my mind, in forming his Cabinet, the President had no intention whatsoever that these are people who can run the government for him,” Manyora said.

He added, ” When the President put up the current team, I said this should be his undoing because the President is a competent leader, there is no doubt about that.”

Manyora argued that an individual can only achieve little which is why a team is necessary.

“If you do not form a Cabinet of people who can help you, you do the job yourself. So, the president in forming his Cabinet was behaving like things should be so well in the country, he would be running the government himself,” said Manyora.

The political commentator also claimed that the Head of State has lost sight of running the government as he is busy engaging in politics.

“But I pointed out to him my friend, you will be forced into politics at some point, and now he is forced into politics,” said Manyora.

“Attending politics means he has no time to run the government. No time to run the government in a situation where you have no team to run the government because you thought you would do it yourself.”

Manyora noted that the moment Ruto turns away from the economics of running a government to go into politics the economics suffer.

