President Ruto’s Concessions to Raila Deflate Anti-Government Crusade

President William Ruto’s recent concessions to some of Azimio leader Raila Odinga’s key demands could potentially deflate Odinga’s anti-government crusade and pave the way for constructive dialogue and negotiations between the two political factions in Kenya.

One of the main issues that Odinga had been vocal about was the high cost of unga, or cooking flour, which has been a burden for many poor households in the country.

Odinga had demanded that the government ensure that the cost of unga does not exceed Ksh 100 per 2kg pack, a demand that resonated with the public during his rallies.

In a surprising move, President Ruto’s administration swiftly took action and the prices of unga dropped to an all-time low of Ksh 159 per 2kg pack, crossing below Odinga’s demand of Ksh 170.

This move was seen as a significant concession by Ruto and could potentially defuse one of Odinga’s key grievances against the government.

Furthermore, Ruto has also agreed to include experts in the parliamentary talks, as per Odinga’s request. He has allowed for the establishment of a joint house committee for dialogue, which will have technical experts co-opted by both teams, as well as input from members of the public and organized groups.

This move demonstrates Ruto’s willingness to engage in constructive and inclusive discussions with Odinga’s coalition, and could potentially lead to more meaningful outcomes in the negotiation process.

Ruto has also agreed to Odinga’s demand for co-chairing the committee, which was seen as a way to level the playing field and ensure that both parties have equal representation in the negotiations.

However, Ruto has also emphasized that the talks will be held within the parliamentary framework, with official Hansard records, indicating his commitment to transparency and accountability.