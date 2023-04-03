President Ruto’s Direction To Kenya Kwanza Parliamentary Leadership After Raila Truce

President William Ruto on Monday April 3, 2023 held a meeting with the Kenya Kwanza alliance parliamentary leadership led by National Assembly Leader Kimani Ichung’wah and Senate Majority leader Aaron Cheruiyot.

In an update via Twitter, President Ruto intimated that the meeting was aimed at establishing a framework for the bipartisan strategy.

Ruto directed the House leadership to consider a bipartisan approach to address matters raised by the opposition.

“We are convinced the issues shall be conclusively handled by Parliament in order to allow us focus on our economic transformation programme.

“We have asked the Parliamentary leadership of both Houses to consider our proposal for a bipartisan approach to addressing the matters raised by the Opposition as a priority,” he stated.

This comes after Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga called off anti-government protests

and agreed to push his demands through the parliament.

“William Ruto has issued what I regard as an important statement, we have met and listened to a lot of people, including religious leaders, they have implored us to give dialogue a chance.

“We acknowledge the olive branch on dialogue, this is a positive development. We agree to a balanced parliamentary proceed co-chaired by both sides, this committee must be done immediately, including all arrests and prosecution related to demos,” he said.

He however vowed to return to protests should the parliamentary talks bear no fruits within a week.

“We emphasize that rights to assemble are anchored in our constitution, we reserve our rights to call for demos if there is no meaningful outcome. We will resume after one week,” he added.

