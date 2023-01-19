President Ruto’s IT camp breaks silence after allegations Raila won 2022 Polls, promise to expose more facts

President William Ruto Digital Strategist Denis Itumbi has come out with gun blazings after Former Ndaragwa MP controversial remarks over the outcome of the August polls.

Speaking in Nairobi on Wednesday, Jubilee Secretary General, claimed that Azimio leader Raila Odinga won the August 9th elections with 8,170,355 votes representing 57.53% of the votes cast.

The lawmaker claimed that research done by Vanguard Africa, which he stated is a non-profit organization, indicates that President William Ruto, who was announced by the outgoing Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission Chair Wafula Chebukati, mustered 5,915,973 votes that represent 41Kioni further states that the report by the organization, which he claims partners with pro-democracy leaders across Africa, shows that presidential results in 59% of the 290 constituencies cannot be verified with absolute certainty.

He further stated that Raila Odinga, currently in South Africa as the AU High Representative for Infrastructure Development in Africa, will give a comprehensive statement upon his return.

“We’ve seen that 59% of the constituencies cannot be verified with absolute certainty. What can be verified is Raila Odinga won the elections with 8,170,355 votes representing 57.53% of the votes cast. Ruto got 5,915,973 votes, representing 41.66%..66% of votes cast.

Reacting to the allegations, Ruto’s point man and close ally, Dennis Itumbi, blasted Kioni, saying his data was pure nonsense.

“The AZIMIO new claims on 2022 Elections and why the Media targetted Frenzy is nothing but nonsense…

A HNIB and #SystemYaFacts expose….