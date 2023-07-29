Connect with us

Politics

President Ruto’s Lawyer Reports Uhuru, Raila To ICC 

By

Published

20230727 100601

Raila Odinga

Lawyer Adrian Kamotho who represented President William Ruto during the 2022 Supreme Court presidential petition has written to the  International Criminal Court (ICC) to investigate Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga and former President Uhuru Kenyatta over the anti-government protests

In a letter on Friday July 28, Kamotho claimed that the protests have been violent, resulting in destruction of property and loss of lives.

“Our clients are compellingly persuaded that a time has come for the Office of the Prosecutor to take decisive steps in consonance with Article 15 of the Rome Statute to redress acute humanitarian transgressions and war crimes being perpetrated with impunity by Hon. Raila Odinga, a former prime minister,” the letter read in part. 

Kamotho accused Uhuru of declining to retire and engaging in an extremist political overdrive adding that the country enjoyed peace until the opposition began staging protests.

“Upon conclusion of the transition, Kenya enjoyed a remarkable period of boisterous peace and tranquillity. However, in subsequent days, our clients avow that Hon. Raila Amollo Odinga of the Azimio Coalition, in partnership with Hon. Uhuru Kenyatta, the chairman of the said Coalition, commenced a scathing campaign of hate, disinformation, propaganda, incitement and violence against the lawfully established Government of the Republic of Kenya,” he remarked.

This comes days after Operation Linda Ugatuzi, reported President William Ruto, Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki and Inspector General of Police Japhet Koome to the ICC over police conduct during the anti-government protests.

The Azimio coalition has also announced its collecting evidence to sue the state in Hague.

 “We are currently assembling more evidence which we will shortly present to the ICC with an appeal to the court to open a file on State-sanctioned police atrocities in Kenya,” Raila warned on Wednesday. 

Also Read: Raila Responds After President Ruto Invited Him For Negotiations

