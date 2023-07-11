Connect with us

Politics

President Ruto’s Message To Azimio Ahead Of Wednesday Protests 

File image of President William Ruto

Nairobi Kenya- President William Ruto has broken silence over the Azimio la Umoja protests set to take place on Wednesday July 12 across the country. 

Speaking on Tuesday in Ruai, Nairobi County, Ruto stated that there will be peace in the country even as the protests will continue. 

“Tomorrow there will be peace in Kenya, I have heard that those people (Azimio) want to protest again, on Friday they protested and 6 Kenyans lost their lives, and you want to protest again so that people will lose their lives again? It will not happen,” said Ruto.

He accused the Azimio leaders of being jealous of him because he wants to create employment for the youth. 

“Hawa majamaa wa maandamano wamekasirika na mimi. Ati mimi nataka nichukue vijana wengi waende kazini watakosa watu wa ya kufanya maandamano na kutupa mawe, kwani kuna kijana amezaliwa Kenya hii kufanya maandamano na kutupa mawe?” Ruto posed. 

The Head of State called on the opposition to stop causing mayhem.

saying their actions will sabotage his economic development plan. 

“The plan we have for a million jobs for the young people in our country through the housing, digital and value addition programme,  you will not sabotage,” Ruto added.

“I will not allow you to sabotage that plan because you have done it for so many years. This is not the year you’re going to succeed.”

While addressing the media at SKM command center in Karen, Nairobi, Raila asked Kenyans to come out in numbers on Wednesday to protest against the Ruto administration. 

“We are back tomorrow, at Kamkunji in Nairobi and Kamkunjis elsewhere across the country. Once again, we appeal to Kenyans to come out in even bigger numbers and make their voices heard. With time, Ruto will respect Kenyans,” said Raila.

