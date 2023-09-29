President Ruto’s Son-In-Law Lands Lucrative Job at Strathmore University

President William Ruto’s son in law Alexander Ezenagu has been appointed to two plum positions at Strathmore University.

The Nigerian national was named as a Senior Research Fellow at Strathmore University Business School and the director of the institution’s newly founded free trade department.

Strathmore University in a statement on Thursday noted that Ezenagu will be in charge of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA) Policy and Development Centre.

“Dr Ezenagu, a distinguished scholar and expert in international law, trade, investment, and tax, joins Strathmore University Business School with a wealth of experience that spans academia, legal practice, and research. With a Doctor of Civil Law (D.C.L) from McGill University and a Masters in Commercial Law from the University of Cambridge, United Kingdom, Dr Ezenagu brings a wealth of knowledge and practical experience in the areas of trade and investment,” Strathmore said.

“With Dr Alexander Ezenagu at the helm, the AfCFTA Policy Centre is poised to make significant contributions to the realisation of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement’s transformative potential.”

President Ruto’s son-in-law, for his part, expressed excitement about his new post, saying he was happy to oversee the institution that will address a number of trade imbalances on the continent.

“I am thrilled to join Strathmore University and lead the AfCFTA Policy Centre in its mission to promote economic integration in Africa.The AfCFTA represents a historic opportunity for the continent, and I am committed to leveraging our expertise to support its successful implementation,” he stated.

Ezenagu came into the spotlight after marrying June Ruto in an exquisite wedding ceremony held in Karen, Nairobi in 2021.

The Nigerian national previously worked as an assistant taxation and commercial law professor at Qatar’s Hamad Bin Khalifa University.

