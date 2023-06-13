Connect with us

Politics

President Sends Warning To Azimio Leaders Over Plans TO Revive Mungiki

File image of President William Ruto.

President William Ruto has warned the Raila Odinga-led Azimio coalition over plans to revive the illegal Mungiki group.

Speaking on Tuesday, June 13 in Kirinyaga County, the President stated that he would not allow the resurgence of the outlawed group in the Mt Kenya region.

“Let me tell you Kenyans that we will not allow illegal groups. Those opposition leaders are trying to bring back Mungiki, bhang, extort Kenyans with illegal levies, and trouble our mothers. I want to tell you opposition leaders that if you think Mungiki are special people, please bring on your children and recruit them first, leave our children alone,” said Ruto.

The Head of State went on to ask the opposition to focus on issues affecting Kenyans instead of using the Mungiki sect for politics.

“Wale wanajaribu kutuletea hiyo kasumba ati wako na mpango ya kurudisha mambo ya mungiki waitumie kwa siasa wapange mambo ya sera. Wakutane na sisi kwa mpango ya sera waache mambo ya fujo na mambo yanayoturudisha nyuma kama taifa,” Ruto added.

President Ruto’s warning comes after the opposition accused the Kenya Kwanza government of persecuting former Mungiki leader Maina Njenga.

Njenga presented himself at the DCI headquarters last month but his prosecution was marred by protests from groups of youths believed to be Mungiki members. He was later released and ordered to present himself before the Nakuru High Court.

Opposition chief Raila Odinga alleged that the current administration is attempting to recreate the Mungiki movement.

“There is an attempt to artificially recreate, and reestablish the Mungiki movement. I have seen it happen with Maina Njenga merely because he accompanied me to the funeral of our matriarch Mama Mukami Kimathi,” said Raila on June 5.

Also Read: DCI Goes After Former Mungiki Leader Leader Maina Njenga Days After Alleged Raid in His Homes

