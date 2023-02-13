President William Ruto Appoints Former Kisii MP As Solicitor-General

President William Ruto has appointed former Kitutu Masaba Member of Parliament Shadrack Mose as the next Solicitor-General.

In a letter seen by Kdrtv, President Ruto made the appointment on January 25 and forwarded it to the Speaker of the National Assembly Moses Wetangula.

“It is most graciously notified that His Excellency Hon. William Samoei Ruto, President and Commander-in-Chief of the Kenya Defence Forces, has in exercise of the constitutional prerogative vested in the Head of State and Government nominate Shadrack John Mose for appointment as the Solicitor-General,” the letter read in part.

Ruto asked Wetangula, who also serves as the chair of the House Business Committee, to review the nomination as a matter of priority, emphasizing its significance.

“This is in recognition of the mandate of the Solicitor General as the Deputy to the Principal Legal Adviser to the Government,” the letter added.

If approved by Parliament, Shadrack Mose will replace Kennedy Ogeto, whose term ends in March 2023.

Ken Ogeto was appointed to the position by retired President Uhuru Kenyatta in March 2018 for five years.

Ogeto took over from Njee Muturi who was then moved to the post of State House Deputy Chief of Staff.

The appointment could boost Ruto’s popularity in Kisii and Nyamira counties ahead of his upcoming tour of the region.

It would also soothe leaders’ suspicions that Ruto has ignored the region in important governmental appointments.

Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu is the only cabinet appointee from the Kisii region, with locals and leaders hoping for more government appointments to come to the area.

Mose was one of the Jubilee MPs that defected to the UDA in 2021, however he was unable to defend his Kitutu Masaba seat in the August 2022 elections, losing to Clive Gisairo.

Also Read: Split Rocks Jubilee As Kanini Kega Recognises Ruto As President, Vows To Work With Him